GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council took steps to deal with speeding traffic at their recent meeting.
Council authorized contacting the state Department of Transportation to request speed warning signs be placed along U.S. Route 219 at the entrances to the borough.
Mayor Jim Carns Jr. said the borough has been experiencing a high amount of traffic traveling through the borough at rates exceeding the posted speed limits.
“People are speeding through town and through the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and state Route 36,” he explained.
Council discussed where the signs have been placed previously, noting one was located near the car wash to remind vehicle operators of a reduction in speed limits.
“We need to alert drivers they are coming into town,” Carns said.
Carns also expressed satisfaction at an announcement by state police at Clearfield about a recent saturation patrol in Grampian and Curwensville.
According to a report from PSP, a patrol detail netted 17 traffic stops, resulting in 15 written warnings and three summary traffic offenses.
“The detail was driven toward a proactive approach to seeking out criminal activity in the area. These details will continue in and about the community,” police said.
“The presence of the state police is a blessing. The detail really opened people’s eyes,” Carns said.