GRAMPIAN — Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. matters topped Grampian Borough Council’s recent meeting.
Fire Chief Jim Carns Jr. provided a report for March. He said the company responded to seven calls during the month. Two of those were in Grampian Borough and two were in nearby Penn Township.
Council also discussed a grant the company recently received to resurface the apron in front of the fire hall on Main Street.
The company was recently awarded $31,750 from the commonwealth’s Financing Authority in gaming revenue for the project. Work is expected to improve accessibility to the hall in keeping with Americans with Disabilities standards and upgrade public safety.
Carns said the fire company is glad to utilize the funds to repair and properly grade the area in front of the hall.
“This area has become quite a hazard. The repairs will be of benefit to all who use the facility for many years to come,” he noted.
Carns also reported on several upcoming events to benefit the fire company.
A rabies clinic will be held Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to noon at the firehall. The cost is $15 per pet.
A designer purse raffle will be held Saturday, April 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Premier Wedding and Event Center, Clearfield. Advance tickets are $25 each. Tickets are $30 at the door.
The company’s annual spring raffle is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at Grampian Community Park. Tickets are $10 if purchased from a fire company members and $11 if they are bought on line through the fire company’s Facebook page.
Carns also reported he wants to create a dry hydrant system to be utilized for calls in both Grampian Borough and Penn Township. He said the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has funds available to pay for half the cost.
Council authorized investigating the cost and permitting required for a dry hydrant system.
Carns asked council if it would consider paying half the cost of the match. Council did not make a decision on the request, saying it would wait until the company has a cost estimate.