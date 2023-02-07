GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council had welcome news Monday night.
Secretary Betty Jo Sutika said the borough was contacted by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers who stated two teenage perpetrators of vandalism in 2021 at Grampian Community Park have confessed.
She said the incident caused more than $10,000 worth of damage including mutilation of components of the electrical system. The incident had council and organizers of the 2021 Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming concerned if repairs could be made in time to allow the festival to move forward.
Members of the community and local businesses stepped up and provided materials and their services to repair the damages. Council said during Monday’s meeting how much the donations were appreciated. “The amount of people who donated their time and materials was unreal,” said Mayor Jim Carns Jr.
Since that time, council has added a surveillance system at the park and has also expanded the numbers of cameras there.
Sayers said borough representatives are welcome to speak at the two 15-year-olds’ upcoming sentencing hearing.
Council also heard Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. responded to seven calls last month, although none of them were in the borough. The company is also the recipient of a $12,598 state grant according to Carns, who is the company’s chief.
Members also approved signing a contract with Breezeline to provide an annual franchise fee to the borough. Sutika noted last year the borough received approximately $1,300.