GRAMPIAN — It’s the most musical time of the year for the Grampian Community Band as its musicians prepare to launch not one but two Christmas concerts.
The first will be Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Tri-County Church, 1420 Chestnut Grove Hwy., Grampian, and the second is set for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 725 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville.
Director Cindy Penvose said, “Tradition had it the Grampian Community Band always played its Christmas concert at Grampian. But we couldn’t find a place a that could hold both the band and an audience, so we performed it a couple of years ago at the Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium. However the auditorium was too big. Last year after coming back from not performing because of the (Covid) pandemic, the Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance church in Curwensville was a perfect venue. They were gracious enough again this year to allow us to play there, but band members also wanted to be able to play in Grampian. Someone suggested we trying the Tri-County Church. We did and I think the church will work perfectly too. It is the same concert just two different venues,” she said.
Those attending will hear traditional carols and seasonal songs. Elaine Elensky of Grampian will be performing several solos accompanied by the band.
The concerts are free. Those attending are asked to make donations that will help less-fortunate local families. Funds donated at the Grampian concert will be given to the Grampian Food Pantry and donations made at the Curwensville concert will be given to the Curwensville Ministerium.
“This is another thing that came from the pandemic, the band didn’t use to ask for a donation, but last year members thought whatever money the band could collect it could be given to help others. Both groups that will receive this year’s donations already have plans to help those who need it,” she explained, adding, “Donations are not required. If it isn’t in someone’s budget to give a donation, we hope they will still come out and listen to some beautiful Christmas music.”
Santa Claus is the special guest at both concerts. He will conduct the band and will take some time after each concert’s conclusion to greet children.
Penvose said the Grampian Community Band continues to grow.
“The band is made up of 35 people who love to play their instruments. They range in age from 21 to approximately 80. There will be a few less performers at the Grampian concert because some of our players are on the Florida trip with the Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School band and choir.”
The concerts are the band’s conclusion to a busy season.
“The band has played at the Glen Richey Fire Hall, the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming, Curwensville Days, Embassy of Hillsdale Park and at the River Walk in Clearfield,” Penvose said.
She encourages residents to kick off the Christmas season by coming out to either concert or both.
“I hope people will want to attend to hear some great Christmas music and support some great causes.”