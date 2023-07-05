GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council accepted the resignation of the borough’s secretary/treasurer.
At its recent meeting, council accepted a letter from Betty Jo Sutika withdrawing from the position for the purpose of retirement. Sutika has served in the position for 13 years.
Her resignation is effective on Aug. 31, but Sutika told council she would stay on until it appoints a replacement and they are trained. “I am not going to leave you stranded,” she said.
Council authorized advertising the open position. President William Waterloo said he would like the person chosen have the ability to work from their home.
“That would eliminate any safety issues. There is no real benefit for the borough secretary to do business from this office,” Waterloo said.
Councilman Lew Weber said he was unsure of eliminating all the secretary/treasurer’s time at the office. “The secretary needs to be here to access records.”
Waterloo said he agreed, but did not believe set hours at the borough’s office are necessary.
Councilman Rob Brothers suggested council not make a decision on the matter until it hires a replacement for Sutika.
“Let’s see who we hire and what they want to do. The hours and (office) location can be discussed at the interviews,” he noted.