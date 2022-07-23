DuBOIS — The family-owned business Not Your Typical Tacos will host its grand opening Monday, offering a fusion of flavors and a unique niche in downtown DuBois.
Located at 1 W. Long Ave., the business is founded by Michael and Chad Conklin of Grampian-based Conklin Concessions.
The father-and-son pair started the concession stand two or three years ago, they said, and travel around to events, festivals, concerts and more. Conklin Concessions is widely known for some of its main staples, including several different types of tacos, beef sliders and fresh cut fries, said Chad.
The concession stand is also known for a fan favorite — peach mango sauce the Conklins make from scratch, they said.
Tacos quickly became “all the rave” at Conklin Concessions, said Chad, and they realized this is a unique niche to bring to the area.
Chad has worked in the restaurant industry for about 20 years, and Michael, on and off over time. They were considering expanding the concession business when they stumbled across the downtown DuBois space and the perfect opportunity.
Despite the name, the Conklins noted that they don’t want to be fully classified as a “Mexican restaurant,” since the products they offer will be much more than the average Mexican cuisine, including numerous themes of tacos such as Hawaiian, Caribbean, Cuban, Asian and Korean.
“I love flavor building,” said Chad, noting they want customers to have “a full experience” when they visit the shop. “Our tacos are outside of the box.”
One will immediately notice the vibrant and eclectic decor and color scheme inside the restaurant, featuring yellow and orange-painted walls, and a mural painted by Michael’s youngest son, Corey Conklin.
The colors yellow and orange actually promote appetite. The decor will be continuously changing to keep things interesting, said Michael.
Recommended Video
“Not Your Typical Tacos” will also feature a different local artist each month, displaying their artwork on the walls of the business. This is just another way to support local, said Chad, and give artists a platform to feature their affordable artwork.
The extra shelving space inside of the dining room will be used to display locally-made items, too, such as jewelry.
In a unique twist, those who may not want their taco in a shell have other options as well, and can enjoy it on nachos, salads or a mac and cheese bowl, Chad noted. They will also be offering pasta bowls, asiago chicken and pastas and will be creating specials.
Sticking with the community-oriented theme, the Conklins hope to host special events, too, such as having local musicians play, karaoke nights and having the “artist of the month” speak at the restaurant.
As far as ingredients go, everything is fresh and processed by them, said Chad, and the meat is bought locally through Palumbo’s Meat Market.
“Nothing is pre-made,” said Chad. “Our biggest thing is quality.”
It’s important to them, said Michael and Chad, to keep the business family-owned, as well as to collaborate with other local businesses.
“We want to be a part of the community, and to give back,” said Chad.
Since their arrival in DuBois, the Conklins said they have received a vast amount of encouragement and support from other area businesses that want them to succeed as well.
They will still be running their concession stand on the weekends, so “Not Your Typical Tacos” will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.