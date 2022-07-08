GRAMPIAN — The American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Auxiliary Unit 632 will host a gigantic indoor and outdoor yard sale.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16.
It will be located at 9559 Mahaffey-Grampian Hwy., Grampian. The site is along U.S. Route 219 south, 1.3 miles from the traffic signal in Grampian.
A wide variety of household items, Christmas decorations, fabric for sewing or crafts, collectibles and many, many other items will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the auxiliary’s projects for the community. “The auxiliary sponsors many events throughout the year to meet the needs of its mission,” President Barbara McCracken said.
She said past projects have included the restoration and now maintenance of the Cathcart Cemetery at Olanta where two Civil War veterans are buried, hosting the annual Veteran’s Day dinner for local veterans, and providing Christmas parties for veterans in local nursing and rehabilitation centers. Other projects include supporting local school children with a donation to Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.
The auxiliary has also mailed millions of manufacturer coupons over seas to a military station, sent Christmas gift cards for local veterans and hosted the annual Grampian Memorial Day observance, she said.
The Edward Arthur Rafferty American Legion Post 632 of Grampian was organized and chartered on July 20, 1921, in memory of the first Grampian soldier to die in action in World War I.
Edward Rafferty entered the service in June 1918 and was sent overseas as a member of Company K, 164th Infantry. He died while serving in the Company H, 167th Infantry in Germany. On Jan. 22, 1923, 34 Grampian area women applied for a charter to form the Edward Arthur Rafferty American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632. The charter was approved Feb. 8, 1923.
The American Legion Auxiliary has become the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization. Its mission is to support the American Legion and honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, the military and their families, both at home and abroad. The auxiliary advocates for veterans, educates citizens, mentors and supports youth, and promotes patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security within the community.
The auxiliary is planning a project to help restore Edward Arthur Rafferty’s gravesite located at St. Bonaventure’s Cemetery, Grampian, along with continuing with its other annual project.
“We are proud to be an American Legion Auxiliary member because through auxiliary programs our members receive opportunities to be educated on how to assist veterans, the military and their families and work to meet the needs of the community,” she said.