GRAMPIAN — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post Auxiliary 632 recognized local veterans for their service at its annual Veterans Day Dinner.
“We were unable to hold this dinner in 2020 or 2021 because of COVID. The auxiliary sent gift cards and cards to local veterans but it was not the same. This is a special evening for just for them. It’s our way of saying thank-you for all they have done.”
Approximately 75 veterans and auxiliary members and their guests attended the event Saturday evening at St. Bonaventure Church’s social hall, Grampian.
McCracken said no matter whether veterans served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or Marine Corps, the auxiliary recognizes and honors their contributions.
“We owe these men and women. They are the greatest and we thank them for their unselfish and outstanding service. Here in the Grampian area we have many people who answered the call. They were willing to serve God, the country and our community. They gave of themselves trying to make a better world.”
Each of the veterans received a card made by members of Mahaffey Christian and Missionary Alliance Church’s AWANA Kids Club.
Two veterans received special recognition for their service. Virgil Wheeler of Grampian, who was unable to attend, served in the Navy during World War II. His daughter Kathy Wheeler, stood in for Wheeler, 96.
Also honored was John Starr of Grampian, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, who served in the Vietnam War. Starr was wounded in battle, receiving serious injuries that covered nearly half his body.
A check for $300 was presented by auxiliary Treasurer Julie Farwell to the Clearfield County Toys For Tots sponsored by the Sgt. William L. Dixon Detachment No. 283 U.S. Marine Corps League. John Hibner said the effort assisted nearly 3,600 children last year in all of Clearfield County and portions of Jefferson and Elk counties.
Entertainment was provided by Dave Wall and his grandsons, Alex and Liam, who played guitars and mandolin and sang.
The invocation and benediction were given by Pastor Earle Farwell of the Gospel Fellowship Assembly, Grampian.