Graham Twp. discusses legalizing ATV/UTV riding on township roads.
MORRISDALE — Graham Township Supervisors at their recent work session discussed legalizing ATV/UTV riding on some or all of the township roads.
The roads that were discussed included Sington Road, Shimels or Williams Road, Myers Road and Lower Hollow Road, Palestine Road, a section of Schoonover Road from Deer Creek Road to the gas line, Nelson Road and Pinchy Road.
An ordinance will be drafted and put into place to legalize the riding of ATV/UTVs on those selected roads if supervisors take action on the measure.
The next township meeting will be held on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m.