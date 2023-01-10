WEST DECATUR — Sheldon Graham III took the role of chairman at the Boggs Township Supervisors’ reorganization meeting.
The decision was made unanimously, according to Graham. The previous chairman was Supervisor Russell “Butch” Jackson. Joe Lonjin was appointed vice chairman.
Graham is now the only working supervisor among the three. Jackson resigned from his position as roadmaster last year. Graham was appointed roadmaster at the reorganization meeting.
The township does not have a secretary but an office manager, Deb MacTavish. She is also the open records officer.
The township is currently seeking an assistant secretary/treasurer.
Patrick Fanelli remains the solicitor, GeoTech is the township’s engineer. The vacancy board chairman is Greg Minarchick.
The board meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. This is the same time as last year’s meetings. The meetings are held at the municipal building, located at 150 Blue Ball Rd., West Decatur.