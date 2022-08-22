DuBOIS — “Absolutely” was David Logan’s response when he received a phone call asking if Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, could make a stop in his restaurant, Logan’s Quick Lunch in downtown DuBois, last Friday.

“I’ve been a conservative for the last 30 years, and we’ve had many conservative events here,” said Logan. “This place has been known as the watering trough of the Republican party, so it works out pretty well.”

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos