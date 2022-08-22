DuBOIS — “Absolutely” was David Logan’s response when he received a phone call asking if Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, could make a stop in his restaurant, Logan’s Quick Lunch in downtown DuBois, last Friday.
“I’ve been a conservative for the last 30 years, and we’ve had many conservative events here,” said Logan. “This place has been known as the watering trough of the Republican party, so it works out pretty well.”
Logan said being a small business owner is as hard as it’s ever been due to inflation that is hitting the nation.
“We didn’t get any PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money. We got through it (pandemic) on our own,” said Logan. “Inflation is absolutely the killer of our economy right now, and it can turn our downtown into a ghost town in just a little bit of time.”
As an example of how inflation has been hitting the small-town restaurant, Logan said he can’t print a menu off fast enough because the prices are changing.
“It’s unbelievable — for instance, French fries were $16 a case a few months back. They’re $42 a case today,” Logan said.
In Logan’s eyes, a victory for Oz in the upcoming November election could help turn the economy around.
“It starts at the top, and if we get control of the Senate, we’ll have everything we need. And the House, obviously, we’re going to have to control the House, but we’ve got to change direction,” said Logan.
Though Oz did not make a speech, he did answer some questions by members of the media who were in attendance.
“Folks are most concerned about cost of living, specifically cost of groceries, cost of gasoline,” said Oz. “Sometimes people say they can’t fill up their tank all the way because it’s gotten too expensive. Farming’s a big opportunity. DuBois (area) farmers are saying gas prices have gone up on their farms. Fertilizer prices have gone up a lot. They feel like it’s already a business that has risks in it because you have the ups and downs of the crops that you add. The economy, which is up and down as well, it makes it really hard to manage what’s going to happen in the future, which of course, makes everybody anxious. And I think we as a nation have to take the crops seriously. There’s a lot of wealth in Pennsylvania beneath the soil. There’s a ton on top of the soil as well. And farmers, who are key part of the economy of Pennsylvania, are not being supported and they’re worried about it.”
Oz said he visited the DuBois area because he wanted to hear the residents’ concerns.
“The most important thing a doctor does is listen to their patients,” he said. “DuBois is a wonderful community ... a very diverse group of people here in the diner. And so, I can hear different perspectives on what’s going on in America. Concerns about kitchen table issues, primarily, the cost of living, their concerns about the open border and immigration not being controlled, which is allowing fentanyl into the country, because the cartels make a lot of money at the border, running human trafficking operations. They take that money and buy drugs, fentanyl in particular from China. And now, there’ve been a bunch of overdoses in the community, I learned today. Young people who died, snuffed out in the beginning of their life journey because they made a mistake. And fentanyl is so prevalent now all over the Commonwealth, but it’s especially devastating in communities like this.”
Oz said part of the reason he is running for the Senate is because of the American dream, which has been a dominant part of his life.
“My father grew up as a farmer on a dirt floor, and my family are immigrants. When they got here, they realized if you’re going to enjoy the American dream, you’ve got to work hard, respect the community, do your best to make America the greatest country possible,” said Oz. “My dad did that and I treasure that as well.”
Oz said he thinks the American dream seems a little tarnished to some people.
“They don’t believe in it quite as much, and I think that’s something we can address. We can be stronger as a nation if we work together,” said Oz.
Oz believes those are issues that can be fixed pretty readily.
“We can definitely fix cost of living issues. If we were just to take the natural gas out under our feet here in Pennsylvania, we would create high paying jobs here,” he said. “We give our kids an opportunity to get educated in those trades. We’d be able to reduce prices across the board because energy prices drive a third of inflation and we make our country energy sufficient and dominant. We could actually deal with foreign adversaries more effectively. This all is in our hands. All we have to do is have a federal government, which I hope to be part of as your state Senator, that can make the right decisions around energy possible — allow people to drill, allow lands to be licensed, allow pipelines to be flowing so gas can go from where it’s pulled out in the ground to where it needs to be in order for everyone to be happy.”
These are all things that can be controlled, said Oz, but “we have to be allowed to do it.”
That’s the big difference between Oz and his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, he said. Oz said Fetterman is the most radical candidate for the Senate in any competitive race this year in the country, and he’s the most radical candidate ever in Pennsylvania.
“He (Fetterman) believes that energy is sustained on the fabric of Pennsylvania. He believes that it should be regulated and limited and curtailed. And I don’t believe that he knows the way forward. As a scientist, I’ll tell you it doesn’t work in the way it’s designed. It won’t happen in a timeline promise. And we sacrifice our communities and our autonomy to China by trying to do that, yet my opponent doesn’t want to hear that. It’s an ideology, it’s a religion. He just wants to stomp it down. And I think that hurts our nation.”
Oz said he doesn’t believe reckless spending is in the nation’s best interest.
“It causes a lot of inflation, which we’re all experiencing. My opponent in this race has been pushing for Joe Biden to follow Bernie Sanders’s role, which is even more expensive and to spend more. In fact, Bernie Sanders and John Fetterman had endorsed each other and they call each other as the two most progressive candidates in America. I mean, he’s so far out, far left radical that our values would allow, that we have to be awake to that as you make that key decision on Nov. 8,” said Oz.
The key difference between Oz and Fetterman is that Oz grew up as an immigrant in this country believing in the American dream, said Oz.
“My opponent had a very different life experience. He grew up privileged by his own account. His parents paid for his lifestyle and he believes big government’s got to come in there and save the day,” said Oz. “I believe in individualism. Let me do what I can do and empower me to be the judge of what’s best for my family. And he (Fetterman) believes the government’s got to come in with a bureaucratic solution. That takes us to two different directions. If his approach worked, then we should look at it. But we know those radical positions end up with catastrophes and we’re living some of those right now. The arguments that I’m making have been historically the reason America’s been successful. I want to get back to those core values that I know are felt by people here in Pennsylvania.”