CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Golden Tide made it possible for a group of school alumni to go back in time Friday night.
Nearly 50 graduates, from as recent as the class of 2020 to the class of 1953, performed alongside their counterparts on the field at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium prior to Friday’s home football game.
Band Director Robert Pennington said for couple years he has been working on a plan to invite alumni to perform with the band, but had to postpone the idea last year because of restrictions on attendance at sporting events to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“In talking to marching band alumni over the years, the one common theme I’ve heard from them is they wish they could march with the band just one more time. Marching band was a big part of their lives during their high school career and is something they look back on with fond memories,” Pennington said.
“I have heard of other schools having an alumni band, so I thought why not start one here at Curwensville. We wanted to be able to start the alumni band last year (the year after we surveyed everyone). However, due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time with seating capacities, we were unable to do so.”
Pennington said he issued a general invitation on the band’s Facebook page and through email to former band members and was pleased with the outcome. “The response was overwhelming that an alumni band was needed here in Curwensville,” he said.
Friday night, alumni who served as musicians, majorettes, drum majors, silks and color guard joined the band to entertain the crowd. Pennington said some of those performing now reside several hours away from Curwensville, but they came back to join in.
Pennington said the band and alumni practiced one evening and not all alumni were able to attend the rehearsal. He said the music that was chosen were songs that most were familiar with.
“The alumni joined the Golden Tide Marching Band during pregame. We believed the band’s pregame music are selections the alumni would be familiar with, as the band’s pregame music has been the same for a very long time, even before I was the director. The alumni played three songs with the band, including “On Curwensville,’’ “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the school’s Alma Mater.”
The Alma Mater was unique, he explained.
“The arrangement of the Alma Mater was written by Allen Harchak, a 2005 graduate, while he was a student here. He was a guest conductor for his arrangement during the performance,” he explained.
Pennington said he was very pleased with the performance and the current band front and musicians were very excited for the opportunity to stand alongside the graduates.
“The Golden Tide Marching Band members were both excited and some were even a little nervous to have the alumni play and perform along with them. They know former band members have high expectations from the current band program and that they need to meet those expectations — of course they always do. I think one important thing students have learned from this experience is that band isn’t just something you do in high school and then move on. Band stays a part of you forever and is something that you’ll always hold near and dear to your heart.”
Pennington said he hopes to make the experience an annual event held each year at Curwensville’s homecoming game.
“I am just thrilled at the response we received for the alumni band in its debut year. I thought maybe we would have just a handful of people — something that would start small and then hopefully grow from year-to-year. If the alumni band continues to grow, I can only imagine how many more people we’ll have next year.”
He added, “The reason for doing this is for the alumni as well as the current students. I want them all to know that once you’re a Golden Tide Band member, you will always be a Golden Tide Band member.”