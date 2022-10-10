CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield and Centre Counties Band Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
The stadium is located at 10 Stadium Dr., Curwensville.
The show, hosted by Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Golden Tide, begins at 7 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Tide band Director Robert Pennington said eight marching bands from both Clearfield and Centre counties are participating. They are: Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, West Branch, Bald Eagle, Glendale, Clearfield, Bellefonte, and Curwensville.
“This is a non-competitive show. It is a way for each of the participating bands to showcase their football halftime show performances without the added pressure of being judged. Bands will perform in order of size from the smallest to the largest band. Curwensville as the host band will perform last. Each band will perform their show. What is also great is all band members get to see all the other bands’ shows — as we don’t all play each other during football season,” he explained.
Pennington said the show is making a return this year. He said it was on hiatus during the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 2020, spectators were not allowed into football stadiums, and bands were not traveling to away games, so the show wasn’t possible. Last year, things were still up in the air in regard to COVID, so organizers elected to postpone the show again. Finally, we are able to make it happen in 2022,” he explained.
He encouraged residents who appreciate marching bands and their music to attend the show.
“Everyone seems very excited the show is coming back. This show is something that parents and alumni from all of the local band programs have fond memories of. I hope current students will also be able to make those memories starting this year. For a lot of the students involved, this will be their first time ever performing in this show,” Pennington said.
Spectators will enjoy the variety in each band’s performances.
“Each band’s show is very unique and different. Features depend on the show. Some shows have soloists, some feature the band front or groups of musicians. It will be a wide variety of music,” he noted.
Pennington said the Golden Tide band is excited to welcome the show’s participants and guests.
“I am thrilled that Curwensville is hosting this show after having to put it on hold the last few years. I grew up as a band member of Glendale and attended this show every year. It was one of my very favorite nights of the marching band season. Our band’s upperclassmen who have gotten to perform in this show as underclassmen are excited it’s returning. Our underclassmen are also very excited to see all of the different bands. We take pride in our school and community in being able to host this event,” Pennington explained.
He said following Curwensville’s performance Saturday, there will be a drum major’s retreat where each band’s drum majors will march across the field to accept an award for their band.
The concession stand will be open. There will also be t-shirts and pins with the show’s official logo available for purchase.