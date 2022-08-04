FLINTON — Glendale’s Supervisor of Special Education will be returning to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year.
At Tuesday’s special meeting, Glendale School Board accepted a transfer request from Rick Magulick to fill a special education teacher vacancy. Magulick will receive an annual salary of $61,529.
In July, 2018, Magulick was shifted from the position of special education instructor to the supervisor position — part of the district’s Act. 93 management team.
At a special meeting in July, directors authorized creation of an assistant superintendent or director of special education, developing a job description and advertising the position.
Superintendent Sean Gildea said the district has contracted with Central Intermediate Unit 10 through the end of August to oversee the department and support the special education program.
Gina McFalls of CIU is currently serving as the interim supervisor of special education until the position is filled.
“The position of director of special education/assistant superintendent in charge of special education was posted a few weeks ago and the board will begin the interview process shortly,” Gildea said.
Magulick was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.