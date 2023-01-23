FLINTON — After a rocky 2022 when Glendale School District saw its special education department come under public scrutiny including an investigation by the Cambria County District Attorney, the program is getting back on track.
The district’s Director of Special Education Troy Eppley, who was hired in August, announced the district’s elementary and high school’s departments were recently awarded grants from the Pennsylvania Technical Training and Assistance Network and the Bureau of Special Education.
Eppley told Glendale School Board at its recent meeting, “The purpose of the grant is to ensure school districts are getting professional development support from PaTTAN in order to implement best practices in special education as well as regular education.”
He said Glendale will utilize the grant funds for classroom supplies, specialized curriculum and other needs identified.
“More importantly, PaTTAN and the Central Intermediate Unit 10 are going to provide professional support in the classroom for our teachers. They will spend time on site and will work alongside the teachers and staff to identify any areas that can be improved as well as help to develop a plan for improvement in those areas,” he noted.
The grant is for a three-year period.
“The team from PaTTAN plans to look at the departments’ long-term goals, but it will also suggest more immediate goals that can be implemented sooner,” Eppley said.
He said the departments have been working to improve the educational experiences for Glendale’s students.
“The special education staff has received numerous professional development opportunities throughout the school year. Topics such as differentiation in the classroom, co-teaching techniques, as well as creating classrooms with motivation and reinforcement. Teachers have been trained in the Wilson Reading program, Touch Math curriculum and the Unique Learning System as well as received several trainings on compliance,” he said.