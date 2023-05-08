FLINTON — Glendale School District was recently recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants and the NAMM Foundation.
NAMM acknowledges the best communities for music education and brings the information to the public through its awards. This year it honored more than 900 school districts in 43 states for their commitment to music education as stressing the importance of it as part of a well-rounded system of instruction for students.
To be considered for the award, instrumental instructor and band Director Jeremiah Dobo and choral instructor Larry Putorek had to compile information about the district’s music and related programs including the demographics, course offerings, musical achievements and community engagement for consideration by NAMM.
Putorek said, “NAMM Foundation analyzes how many Glendale students are required to take a music classes, how many students sign up for electives such as ensembles, drama club, marching band and others. It also looks at how many students are enrolled in the district’s music programs in grades kindergarten through 12, the courses offered, as well as how much of a budget is allotted to the music department verses the overall budget of the school district. They also look at any music-related achievements,” he said.
Dobo said the district’s music department was delighted to learn of the honor.
“We are incredibly excited that this community, who is deeply committed to music and understands the benefits and importance of music education, is being recognized,” he said.
Putorek noted, “Mr. Dobo and I work very hard to bring a quality music program to Glendale students. We work tirelessly to make sure our students have as many opportunities that we can provide for them,” he said.
The two said they do what they do because of the students, with every student given an opportunity to participate, no matter the music program.
“Our students make Glendale’s programs special. Our program is inclusive of every elementary student in the district, and open to all students in grades seven through 12,” Putorek explained.
Dobo said Glendale was competing against a number of larger school district’s with bigger budgets.
“Despite being one of the smaller school districts in the area, Glendale’s music department is large and flourishing. Nearly 200 students in the high school and more than 200 in the elementary school are involved in music ensembles. We also are proud to offer a variety of musical opportunities including, concert choir, select choir, elementary choirs in grades 3-6, drama club open to students in grades four-12, high school concert band, marching band, jazz band, contemporary instrumental ensembles, fourth grade band, fifth and sixth grade band, general music classes for grades kindergarten through seven, upper level music theory, indoor majorettes, indoor guard, and indoor elementary majorettes. The district is also incredibly active in attending and hosting Pennsylvania Music Educators Association and county festivals.
“Glendale has a strong reputation in the area for arts programs. The arts are vitally important for all of the district’s students. Music is a gift that our students can use long after they’ve left Glendale, and is something they can share with their families, community, children and loved ones until their last days on Earth. It is the true universal language, and a gift to cherish,” Putorek said.