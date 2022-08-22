FLINTON — Glendale Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Vikings will ensure fans know its name when it takes to the Dr. Roy F. Baker field Sept. 9 for the first home football game.
The 62 members of the band, which include 12 band front members, represent grades seven through 12 who will present the halftime show, “What’s in a Name?”
The show features four songs — 1980s classic “867-5309/Jenny,” 2003 Fountains of Wayne “Stacy’s Mom,” Fall Out Boy’s “Uma Thurman,” and from last year’s movie Encanto, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno.”
“The show’s theme this year is names so all of the songs have a name in the title. There are a lot of songs that fit that requirement, but I wanted to pick some songs that are sometimes overlooked when marching bands name themed halftime shows. The show progresses in chronological order with “Jenny” being the earliest released song and “Bruno” just coming out last year. The show really has a little bit of something for everybody,” said Director Jeremiah Dobo.
The song Uma Thurman features the band’s silks and majorettes, he said. The final song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” features instrumental solos by Grace Kozak, Veronica Cunkelman, Alexis McNitt and Raina Stevens.
A new position in the band front this year is feature twirler Megan Philips, who is a junior. This is the first time a feature twirler position has held a place in the Glendale band.
Dobo said Philips brings some extra sparkle to the show.
“We’re happy to showcase Megan Phillips as our feature twirler for the 2022 season,” he explained.
Again this year, Glendale is participating in a cooperative program with Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School musicians. Dobo said there are three Harmony students performing in the band during the 2022 season.
Dobo said the band held camp for three weeks. Aug. 1-5 he referred to as a pre-camp held to allow musicians to become familiar with the music for the half time show. Full camp was held for two weeks, Aug. 8-12 and Aug. 15-18.
“Camp went very well this year. The weather was cooperative and the kids put in a ton of work. We were actually ahead of the schedule,” Dobo said.
The band does not participate in summer parades and performances, but did perform at an Altoona Curve baseball game on Aug. 18.
A tentative plan for a November trip to Disney in Orlando, Fla. with the school choir is in the works.
Plans are for the marching unit to represent Glendale School District in at least five local parades and two ceremonies during the school year.