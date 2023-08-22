FLINTON — Glendale Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Vikings’ halftime show will offer fans an otherworldly experience.
Director of Bands Jeremiah Dobo said the title of the 2023-24 production is “A Halftime Spooktacular.”
“The theme of the show is Halloween or just spooky things in general. The show begins with ‘This is Halloween/Oogie Boogie Song’ from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” followed by the theme from Ghostbusters movie. The band front’s feature is ‘Frankenstein’ by the Edgar Winter Group. The show ends with ‘Time Warp’ from The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Dobo said.
He said the show offers a nice mix of different genres of music. “It also gives the students some fun, playable music and pieces that are a challenge meant to push their abilities,” he explained.
He said during the “Frankenstein” song, a select group of advanced majorettes will be twirling twirling fire.
The show will be performed at all home and away football games. The production will also be included in the lineup at the Clearfield Centre County Band Show hosted by the Marching Vikings scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Dr. Roy F. Baker stadium.
Dobo said the band features 45 musicians and 17 members of band front that includes a new component this year — banner carriers and a color guard.
Dobo said members of the band honed their skills for the halftime show during band camp that began Aug. 1. The 11-day camp concluded Aug. 17. The band front practices and finalizes all of their routines over the summer prior to the start of band camp, allowing all members to focus on the field drill and perfecting routine.
While the marching band does not participate in summer parades or events, the band will perform at Irvona Vol. Fire Co.’s 100th anniversary parade on Sept. 16 and at Coalport’s Halloween parade in October. The band also participates in the annual Homecoming Parade, Christmas parades and Memorial Day events.