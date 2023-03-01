FLINTON — A Glendale Jr./Sr. High School senior will be showcasing her vocal talents at the Pennsylvania Music Educator’s Association’s state festival in April.
Grace Kozak was selected recently after earning first chair in the Alto 1 section at the PMEA Regional Choir Festival in February. The state PMEA festival will be held at the Kalahari Resort & Conventions –Poconos, April 19-22.
Kozak said she was “completely shocked” when she learned of her achievement.
“I was definitely surprised that I earned first chair. When they were announcing chair placement, it didn’t sink in that they called my name last because I had placed first. When it finally registered that not only was I moving on to all-states, but that I had placed first chair, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.
Kozak has been working her way to the ultimate singing performance since November.
“Beginning in November I was accepted into the PMEA District 4 Choir, along with several of my peers. During the time leading up to the PMEA District 4 Choir Festival in January, I was given a folder of repertoire to learn. At the district festival, I auditioned for a spot in the PMEA Region 3 Choir. The audition selection is chosen from the folder of music you are given to learn. From districts, the top 10 singers from each vocal part move on to Regions. I placed first at districts, and was given the opportunity to move on to regionals. Between then and the time of my audition at regionals last week, I practiced my music most nights, as well as music for other festivals I am a part of. I listened to the recordings of the choral arrangements to prepare for my audition, and worked hard to make sure I knew my music inside and out,” she explained.
Kozak said she enjoys singing music of all types.
“Singing allows me to escape what is going on around me, and just be present in the moment. When singing, I am my most expressive and genuine self. I don’t have a favorite music genre, I listen to just about anything. But, my top two genres would definitely be either musical theater or classic rock.”
She is a long-time participant in chorus festivals.
“I started participating in chorus festivals as a sophomore. Some of my older friends participated in PMEA events, and they always had good things to say about their experiences. Going to PMEA festivals is a great way to make new friends, have new experiences, and sing choral selections that may be more challenging than what I sing with my school choir.”
Glendale has not had a student qualify for the state chorus festival for a number of years.
“In recent years, we have had several students advance to all-state band, but none have advanced to all-state choir in quite some time. I feel honored to be making history at my school, and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity,” Kozak said.
High school music and chorus Instructor Larry Putorek said, “Grace has always been an exceptional student and musician. She works very hard, and is very involved in all the high school’s music department has to offer. Grace’s preparation for this festival series, districts, regionals, and states, was second to none. She put in a ton of extra time preparing her music, and to make sure she was fully prepared.
“When they called her name for first chair at districts and then again for first chair at regionals, I was absolutely elated! This is a true reflection and reward for how well she prepared, and how much she worked. I believe this is Glendale’s first state singer since the 1980s, and the first one in my 16-year career at Glendale. We have worked so hard to build and maintain a program, particularly through the last few Covid years, and this is an awesome accomplishment for the program,” he explained.
When Kozak is not participating in choral events, she performs in the school’s musical and is part of marching, concert and jazz bands and the Glendale Select Choir.
“Outside of school, I love to sing at home for my own enjoyment by myself, or with my family. My mother is a former music teacher, so music has always played a large role in the lives of me and my siblings,” she explained.
Kozak said, “While I worked very hard practicing for these festivals, none of this would be possible without my music teachers, Larry Putorek and Jeremiah Dobo, and my mom, Kim Kozak. All three push me to be my absolute best, encourage me to work hard, and are always there to help me with my auditions and preparation for these festivals.”