FLINTON — The resignation of a long-time Glendale School District administrator was accepted at the school board’s recent special meeting.
With a unanimous vote, the board authorized the withdrawal of elementary Principal Kate Bacher, effective on or before Sept. 16. Directors Rick Cree and Jeff Gallaher were absent.
Bacher said later she has accepted a position with the state Department of Education where she will be working as the statewide lead in structured literacy. As part of her job, she will provide leadership and expertise in literacy research, curriculum regulations, curriculum development, evidence-based instruction strategies and literacy assessment. She will also be part of the team developing educational policy and planning, evaluating structured literacy programs, resources and professional development for all pre-kindergarten to grade 12 educational entities throughout Pennsylvania.
Bacher has served as an administrator at Glendale School District for nine years. Prior to that, she worked for seven years at the Moshannon Valley School District as a Title reading instructor and instructional coach and as a high school English teacher at Glendale for eight years.
The board approved advertising the elementary principal position.
Because Bacher’s resignation was not on the agenda for the special meeting, Solicitor Aimee Willet said the board could amend the agenda, vote on the item and then post a revised agenda on the district’s website.