FLINTON — Glendale High School celebrated its 2021-22 students of distinction at a brunch Friday morning at the high school cafeteria.
This is the fourth year for the event that recognizes students in grade seven through 12 who have been named a student of distinction by their teacher. It was unable to be held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school teachers are able to nominate any student for the students of distinction honor using whatever criteria they deem important.
Teachers told the students they chose and their parents why they selected them for the tribute. Some reported they chose students simply because they greeted them daily when they came into class or because they help fellow students. Others told stories of them witnessing a student’s personal and academic growth and maturity during the school year.
Students are nominated in December. Groups are then recognized at a school board meeting throughout the months of January through May.
Guidance Counselor Kim Kozak said she developed the program as a way of placing value on students who may not be involved in sports, band or extra-curricular activities but are well-rounded students with positive character, who demonstrate kindness to others or have shown personal growth in academics, behavior or social skills.
She said she was also looking for an opportunity to strengthen the bridge between the school districts, students and families. “This program has made such a difference. It does an awful lot for students and their parents to hear how much we appreciate them. It has gone a long way towards relationship building and making connections between the school districts and the families of the students who are chosen as students of distinction,” Kozak explained.
The welcome was given to approximately 75 students, parents and teachers that attended the brunch by high school Principal Brian Stacey. Stacey said the event was a great opportunity “to be able to recognize students of distinction and to allow their teachers to talk about what a great asset they are to Glendale School District.”
Kozak said the Students of Distinction program would not be possible without generous support from the Glendale Education Foundation. She said the volunteers serving on the foundation’s board are always willing to listen to new ideas and do whatever they can to assist the school district and its staff.