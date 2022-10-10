PATTON — Building off of the success of its inaugural event, Glendale Vol. Fire Dept. plans to present its second annual Terror on the Trail.
The spectacularly spooky riding path will be open to all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles at dusk both Friday, Oct. 21, and Sat. Oct. 22, at Rock Run Recreation Area. Registration is from 5-10 p.m. both evenings. The park is located at 1228 St. Lawrence Rd., Patton.
The cost is $10 per rider. The trail is approximately five miles long, through a wooded area. There are multiple stops along the recreational area where riders will encounter some spine-tingling surprises.
Families with young children can request a glow stick when registering. Riders that present the glow stick during their adventure will receive a more mild scare.
Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and must wear a helmet.
“Last year, we welcomed roughly 400 riders. This year looks to be even bigger and better than last year. It will be fun for the whole family,” said Fire Chief Adam Rydbom.
There will be a 50/50 drawing both evenings along with the opportunity to win more than $500 in cash and prizes including a weekend cabin rental at Rock Run. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit the fire department. Additional information and last-minute changes will be announced on the fire department’s Facebook page.