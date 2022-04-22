FLINTON — Lindsay Kallas, a business and information technology instructor at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School, was recognized as the Altoona Curve baseball team’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
On Friday, representatives of the team and Loco, the team’s mascot, visited the school to congratulate her and present her with a plaque and gifts.
Information about the award notes more than 150 nominations were received during the period that ended March 31 from residents of multiple Pennsylvania counties and locations outside the state.
Kallas received five nominations –the most of any instructor who was nominated for the 2022 honor.
A portion of one of the letters nominating her noted Kallas creates a welcoming and encouraging atmosphere in her classroom and she makes time to talk with students when they ask. She also helps students whenever help is requested.
Kallas said she has been employed by the school district for 12 years. “I am shocked,” she said, adding she did not expect to be chosen. “I have fantastic students. They go above and beyond anything that I ask of them. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Glendale’s high school guidance counselor Kim Kozak said of Kallas, “She really deserves this honor.”