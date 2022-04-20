FLINTON — Glendale School District’s overseer is leaving.
Directors on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Edward DiSabato as the district’s superintendent, effective July 5. Members also authorized advertising the vacant position.
DiSabato said he recently accepted a position as superintendent of the Bellwood-Antis School District, Bellwood, Blair County. He will begin July 5.
According to a published report, DiSabato has more than 25 years of experience as an administrator in public and private agencies.
“It is with mixed emotions that I share this information as I am excited for the new opportunity but am extremely grateful for my time at Glendale. The Board has been outstanding to work with and the faculty, staff and administration are outstanding. Glendale is a special place made up of caring, compassionate individuals who have created an outstanding learning environment. I am tremendously thankful for the relationships I have built over the last 19 years. I will cherish the memories and friendships. Glendale has and always will be a district that puts students’ needs first.”