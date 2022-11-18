IRVONA — A Glendale High School senior is working on an event to bring some holiday spirit to her town.
Grace Kozack is currently in the planning stages for an inaugural event –Irvona’s Home for the Holidays.
The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-3:30 p.m. Kozack said, “The main event will take place Dec. 11 from 1-3:30 p.m. Various locations throughout town will be hosting activities such as craft sales, bake sales, soup sales, hot cocoa sales, a movie, a basket raffle, games and old fashioned Christmas pictures. Money raised through the sales of these items and any donations received will be given to the Irvona Borough Holiday Decorating Committee.
“Funds will allow the committee to purchase new Christmas lights and decorations for our town. The activities will close with a holiday parade through the borough. Following the parade, there will be a community tree lighting ceremony where the winners of the house decorating contest, children’s coloring contest, and cookie baking contest will be announced,” Kozack said.
Submissions for the cookie and coloring contests will be accepted Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at the Irvona Firehall, Berwind Street, Irvona.
At 6 p.m., Dec. 10, Mayor John Cramer and members of the Irvona Borough Council will be judging a home decorating contest.
Kozack said she is planning the event to meet criteria for the Dr. Edward B. Turchick scholarship awarded annually by the Glendale Education Foundation. The competitive scholarship is awarded to students who execute an exceptional community service project.
“I came up with this event as a way to give back to my community,” she explained. “So many organizations and individuals constantly give back to our town, especially the Irvona Decorating Committee. Our town is always beautifully decorated for the holidays, which helps to set the background for the holiday season. This event is a way for me to show my appreciation and give back to the committee and my town for all that they do.”
Kozack said she will have assistance from the Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, the Irvona Presbyterian Church, Irvona Vol. Fire Co., the Irvona Event Committee, Irvona Borough Council and the Irvona Holiday Decorating Committee but would appreciate anyone who wants to volunteer to help.
She added, “I hope to make this event a success for Irvona and possibly an annual event. Many surrounding towns and boroughs have Christmas parades or holiday events that bring the community together. Many people who live in Irvona go to these different events, but, until now, cannot attend one in the town they live in, simply because there are not events like that. Home for the Holidays is a great way to bring the community together, put our differences aside, and enjoy an exciting day of holiday activities and celebration!”