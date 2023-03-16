FLINTON — The Glendale School District complex was under an external lockdown Thursday.
Superintendent Sean Gildea said Thursday afternoon at no time were students or staff in danger.
He issued a notice to parents about the lockdown at approximately 11 a.m., using the school’s internal communication system. The report stated the school district was notified by police they were pursuing a suspect in a wooded area near the school.
Gildea said police pulled over a vehicle near the school and its driver fled from the scene which promoted the safety measure.
“An administrative lock out was immediately put in place which means all doors were double-checked to ensure the security of the school campus. Movement was restricted throughout the buildings and both of our armed security offices including the administrative team did a perimeter check of the campus as well. Additional police arrived on site and pursued the suspect away from campus,” Gildea said in his letter to parents.
“Police chased the driver and he ran away from the school. Police identified him and have informed the district he was not a threat to the school,” Gildea said.
Glendale students who attend the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center were dismissed earlier Thursday to attend under the watch of police officers, Gildea said.
Gildea issued an update later Thursday noting at approximately 2:15 p.m. the district was informed the suspect that caused the district to go into a lock out was apprehended.
“Thank you to the district’s security personnel and administration, as well as the state, park and Patton police departments for protecting Glendale’s students and staff,” he stated.
Regular school day operations are expected to resume today.