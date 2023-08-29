FLINTON — Glendale School Board concurred with administrator recommendations, approving turning off the comments feature on the district’s Facebook informational posts.
At the board’s recent meeting, Superintendent Sean Gildea reported a former administrator monitored the comment’s section on the district’s social media page, looking out for any remarks that could be inappropriate or prompt a squabble.
Gildea said the district no longer has an administrator that wants to or has time to assume that job, and said he recommended the page have the comments feature turned off under the school district’s posts
“Finding someone to monitor the comments will be a challenge, but we will follow the board’s directive,” Gildea said.
Solicitor Aimee Willett agreed the comments should be turned off for the district’s posts. She noted if the public comment feature is available, then the page becomes a public forum for all speech.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said he believed social media is a good option for the school district to get information out to district residents, but said if residents aren’t able to make written remarks it could avoid any future altercations.
“I don’t think we need any discourse,” he added.