FLINTON — For more than a decade, Glendale School District’s staff and students have been sharing the spirit of the holiday with members of the school community through the Christmas Closet.
High School guidance Counselor Kim Kozak said each year, in late fall, a call goes out for donations of gently used clothing, shoes and winter gear.
“The donations that come in are quality and very nice things,” she said.
Contributions of apparel and footwear are sorted by size, and a huge display is set up on the auditorium’s stage using tables and chorus risers. A notice goes home with students and the district posts information on its Facebook concerning the day and hours the closet will be open.
“Then students and district families are able to come in and take whatever items they can use, free of charge,” Kozak said.
In prior years, the district’s staff had an angel tree and purchased Christmas gifts for less fortunate district families; but this year, because of the uncertainty of the economy, Kozak said staff opted to purchase a number of new winter coats and boots in a variety of sizes and make them available to families coming to the closet. Coalport Moose Lodge 350 also helped by donating items as did the Hollentown Assembly of God Church, Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church.
Nearly everyone in the school complex gets involved. The district’s support staff pools funds and purchases new underwear and socks that are available to the families. Student organization Students Against Destructive Decisions donated new hats and gloves
Local churches contribute bags of hygiene and household supplies.
“It’s a real community effort,” Kozak said.
Families within the district turn out.
“People do take items. They are aware of the Christmas Closet and they plan for it so they can get what they need to help their families get through the winter months. It’s awesome to see them go out of here with the things they need.
Kozak said the idea for the Christmas Closet came out of a meeting of the Glendale Assistance Program.
“We were thinking of ways we could help our students and families. The closet just came up as part of the meeting. We decided to give it a try and we’ve done it ever since then. The staff really looks forward to it,” she said.
Girls physical education Instructor Amy Snyder spearheads preparations. She works with student volunteers to sort and group the donated items.
Kozak said most years, there are several days spent preparing the auditorium to serve as the closet; but this year, because a winter storm last week caused school to be canceled one day and the elementary Christmas concert to be moved up, there was only one day to prepare.
“But they got it done. It was ready to be open today,” she said.
Students and staff enjoy the opportunity to help district families.
“It’s just a really nice way to give back. Things donated get to be passed along to people who can use them. That’s important for students to see,” she said.