FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved the school district’s health and safety plan at its recent meeting.
The vote was split. Directors George Korlinchak and Gary Walstrom voted no. Director Kay Stiver was absent.
School districts, as a requirement of its receipt of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, must create health plans to address how they plan to maintain the health and safety of students, staff and other employees. The plan serves as a local guideline for all instructional and non-instructional school activities during the period of its grant. Health and safety plans should be tailored to the unique needs of the district, its schools and must to take into account public comments related to the development of and subsequent revisions to the health and safety plan, according to information on the state Department of Education’s website.
During the board’s work session, Korlinchak inquired of his fellow directors whether the motion to approve the health and safety plan and authorize Superintendent Sean Gildea to adjust the plan’s protocols based on community virus levels, updated guidance from state and federal agencies or state or federal orders could be split into two motions.
Korlinchak said he did not support the wording in the motion to allow the superintendent to modify the plan based on state and federal agencies directives. That measure, he said, had been overturned in the state Supreme Court.
He said he believed any proposed changes to the plan should be presented to parents for input during a public meeting.
The board approved splitting the motion in two. The motion to allow the superintendent to revise the plan failed with an evenly split vote with directors Korlinchak, Walstrom, Rick Cree and Jeff Gallaher voting no.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said the motion would be included on the board’s September meeting agenda.
