FLINTON — During a recent brief special meeting, Glendale School Board approved hirings for the upcoming school year.
Madison Harkins was hired as a special education instructor and Justice Hudak as an English teacher. Both will receive an annual salary of $42,342.
Directors also approved a request to transfer Pamela Reese to a 12-month secretary position in the district office.
Brandon Dick was approved as an assistant band director for the 2022-23 school year and Diana Ferry and Cynthia Babiak were granted permanent employment in the district’s food service department, effective July 19. Food Service Supervisor Danielle Detwiler recommended the status be granted to both following a successful completion of their probation periods.
The board also accepted resignations from professional staff members Nathan Pino, Lindsay Kallas and Lester Barnhart. Both Kallas and Barnhart’s release dates are on or before Sept. 20. Their positions will be advertised.
Additionally resignations were approved by the board from Scott Thomas, assistant varsity girl’s basketball coach, and Brian Storm, head junior high wrestling coach. Both positions will be advertised.
Jason Kuhn and Joseph Salomie were named athletic volunteers for the varsity girls basketball program.
Directors also approved contracting with the Central Intermediate Unit 10, West Decatur, to provide speech and language pathologist services for the coming school year at a cost of $102,744.