FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a number of items at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Lauryn Clarkson was hired by directors to serve as the 2021-22 head junior high softball coach. Hiring an assistant softball coach was tabled.
Justin Wedlock was approved by the board as the spring weight room co-advisor to serve with co-advisor James Arnold.
Directors approved Joe Vereshack as a volunteer for varsity softball and Zachary Krug as a volunteer for varsity football.
The board authorized an increase in daily rates for substitute teachers to $120 per day and substitute nurses to $145.
Permanent employment was approved by directors for support staff employees Heather Anderson and Joshua Flick, both effective Feb. 15.
The board approved transferring Ronda Shepler from part-time food service to full-time food service. Carrie Lewis was hired to fill a paraprofessional vacancy.
Directors approve purchasing 100 band uniforms and five drum major uniforms from Stanbury Uniforms LLC, Brookfield, Mo. at a cost of $41,030.50 and 80 helmets, 100 garment bags and 125 raincoats from Banding Together, Warren, Ohio at a cost of $19,246. Both purchases will be made through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS.
Elementary Principal Brian Stacey thanked the district’s teachers, a number of whom were in attendance Tuesday evening, for their work and dedication to students during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen agreed. “We are very fortunate to have the staff we do at Glendale. This is an exemplary school.”