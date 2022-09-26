FLINTON — Glendale School District Board of Directors approved the Glendale Junior Vikings, a junior high baseball club, at their recent meeting.
The club is for students in 7th and 8th grade. It will be free for students, and costs incurred by the club would be covered by fundraising and parental contributions. The club will use old baseball uniforms.
Also approved in the world of athletics are John Snyder as the 2022-23 assistant junior high wrestling coach and two volunteers, Mary Beth Frank for junior high volleyball and Scott Thompson for girls varsity basketball.
The board also unanimously approved a variety of personnel matters, including:
- Resignation of Nicole James as professional staff member
- Resignation of Brandon Dick as assistant band director
- Andrew Peacock and Samantha Peacock as district volunteers
- Lauryn Clarkson to fill elementary teacher vacancy, retroactive to Sept. 6 at Step One salary base
- William Morrison as long-term substitute business education teacher for the rest of the school year or until the position is filled
- Sarah Watt as paraprofessional substitute
- Cassandra Irvine as mentor for a new staff member and Marci Mazenko as mentor for two individuals
- Amending the current Act 93 Management Plan to remove the position of supervisor of special education as a management staff member
Director Theo Sinclair objected to the process of selecting department chairs. She wanted all staff to be involved and suggested an alternating schedule.
Sinclair and George Korlinchak objected to the consideration to approve the 2022-23 list of class and club advisors and department chairs. Jeffrey Gallaher was absent.