FLINTON — A group of parents attended Tuesday’s special Glendale School Board meeting requesting the board support students by allowing their parents to determine whether they wear masks and allowing them to sign a waiver exempting students from the current state mask-wearing mandate.
Parent George Korlinchak and several others who spoke to directors said they believe the decision for students to wear masks or not during the pandemic should be the parent’s choice.
They asked whether the board would support an exemption from the state Department of Health’s ruling that would allow parents to sign-off from the mandate.
Korlinchak said parents are not going to stop attending meetings and asking the board to support the initiative. He inquired about the board polling parents to get their opinions on whether they believe directors should support the state’s mask-wearing directive.
Korlinchak asked the board why it would not answer his questions. “You don’t deserve to be on the board if you don’t answer my questions. You need to start doing what we want you to do,” he said, adding he believed some of the directors whose seats are up for re-election in November may loose their positions over this.
Board Treasurer Brenda Dubler, who was elected temporary president at the start of the meeting, chaired the session in the absence of board President Dr. Andy McMulhollen and Vice President Rick Cree.
She told those speaking she appreciated their comments and encouraged anyone who is interested in serving on the school board to run. “I absolutely implore you to run. You will find out that you have to remove your personal agenda and support state and federal policies,” she said.
Dubler stated she has her own opinions and doesn’t always agree personally with the state and federal directives but said she does not insist the board support her beliefs in situations where doing so could jeopardize the school district or place it in a situation where it would become liable.
“I have a voice outside these walls, but as a representative of the school district, I can’t open the district up (to liabilities),” she said. “State and federal polices are dictated to us. I don’t judge anyone for wearing a mask or not. I work somewhere where we have to wear masks.”
Dubler said she supports suggestions and directives that will allow the school to remain open to in-person instruction. “Last year this school was shut down and kids were learning virtually. That was very difficult for everyone but at the end of the day our decisions have to be made by using policies and legalities.”
Director Kay Stiver said she too supports measures that allow the school district to remain open and the least amount of students to be affected by quarantining in the event of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
“If we mandate masks then kids will be able to stay in school because this year the guidelines are different,” she said. “The more time kids can spend in school, the better off they will be. If we follow the guidelines then students are going to be able to have more instruction time in the school.”
Director Rick Gates told one of the parents they made an important point by noting their child said he would wear a mask if it meant he could be at school. “If state mandates require masks we will do that to keep the doors open. A choice about whether to wear masks or not could have ramifications and result in fines, lawsuits and canceled liability insurance for the district,” he explained.
Solicitor Aimee Willet told those protesting that the district used all available information and guidance in making a decision to abide by the state Department of Health’s policy.
She said the board voted at its August meeting to follow state and federal directives as part of the district’s health and safety plan.
Dubler said the pandemic and measures taken to slow the spread of the virus is a “fluid situation.”
“A lot of things are above us,” she said. “You elect us to represent you, but there are a lot of things that are mandated to us. We encourage you to go to your legislators if you want change.”
Korlinchak said he believed it would mean more if the board would also contact legislators and request parents be given a choice about masks.