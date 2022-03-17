FLINTON — Parents of the Glendale School District are encouraged to follow the chain of command within the district whenever they have concerns or complaints.
During the board’s work session prior to Tuesday’s business meeting, resident Kasey Brink reported her concerns to the board about a book her child was given in a class. She reported being disturbed by the book’s content and inquired whether the board had read the book.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen inquired whether she had spoken with her child’s teacher or the building principal. Brink said she had not. Mulhollen told her the board recommends parents use the district’s chain of command to have issues resolved and concerns heard.
“Parents should begin with their children’s teachers. Then, if they are not satisfied, move to the principals and then the superintendent. The district has a chain of command. It needs to be followed. If you are not satisfied with the answers received go to the next link in the chain. If you run through the chain and nothing is done then you come to the board. It is not the board’s job to micromanage the school district,” Mulhollen said.
He said later in the meeting, the board wants to ensure issues are dealt with in a timely manner, but stressed staff and administration need to be advised first of any problems parents have and be given an opportunity to resolve them.
“Start with the teacher. Work your way through and then go to the board if the issue doesn’t work itself out,” he noted.
Mulhollen said directors do not have any power individually.
“We try our best here to work with parents and teachers. It is not fair to expect answers from the board,” he explained.