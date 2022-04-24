FLINTON — Glendale School District parent and high school guidance counselor Kim Kozak defended the school’s special education program at the recent Glendale School Board meeting.
Kozak addressed the board and several parents in attendance — specifically those who brought the district into news headlines last month regarding the district’s special education department.
Earlier this year, a group of parents asked the district to place cameras in the special needs classes. Several of those parents have alluded to issues with the education and care of the students who are educated within the department.
Kozak, whose child has been educated and received services in the department for nine years, said she was disheartened and angry concerning statements that were made by participants of what she said is now a disbanded private Facebook group allegedly administrated by school board Director George Korlinchak.
She reported the parents who made allegations in the past had indicated to the board that all parents of the district’s special needs students were asked if they would support camera in the classroom.
Kozak told the board this was not true — because she and her husband were not asked for their opinions, nor were they invited to join the Facebook group where she said the plan to approach the district about the cameras was formulated and discussed.
“From what I know, we were the only ones not invited to join. Did you ask all parents if they wanted cameras? You did not ask me. Do you believe my (child) doesn’t deserve the same treatment?” she said.
Kozak said she was also concerned that her child’s specific disability was included in information on posters displayed throughout the community prior to the board’s March meeting. Kozak said she believes members of the Facebook group made and distributed the posters that were also included in reports about the district’s special needs department broadcast by local television stations.
“How dare you (exclude) my child — and then use their disability out in public?” Kozak asked.
Kozak said she has never had any concerns about the district’s special needs classrooms or any of instructors, supervisors or staff who work there.
“I have never had any reason to believe my child has been abused in any way. The teachers and staff are professional and caring,” she explained.
She also reported there are personnel who are not employed by the school district who are giving care, providing therapy or assisting students in the department every school day.
“I can’t believe that with the large number of people in and out of those rooms that abuse could occur. Anyone in that room is mandated (by law) to be a reporter. This is a conspiracy that wants to hurt students,” Kozak said.
Kozak said even if the Facebook group is no longer functioning, its members’ actions have already done damage.
“You are not being transparent, yet you ask everyone else for transparency. This group is a great example of miscommunication. What you are doing is hurting our school. I am concerned we could lose valued teachers and staff. Your actions and feelings seem to have no middle ground. I don’t believe you shouldn’t have an opinion, but if you want to be heard you should come with truths, facts and respect. The things that have been done have divided our district. I’m here tonight with the truth and I am asking everyone from here on out to give their opinions with truth and transparency. It’s the only way we can move forward,” she said.
Cambria County’s District Attorney Greg Neugebauer confirmed there was an investigation related to the complaints made about the special education class conducted by Ebensburg-Based state police. He did not specify exactly what is the basis of the inquiry. The findings from the state police investigation and other agencies are completed and have been turned over to his office for a final ruling.
“Pennsylvania State Police has investigated complaints relative to issues arising at the Glendale School District. The information obtained as a result of the in-depth investigation has recently been turned over to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration. Our office will undertake a thorough review of all relevant information, and a decision will be made after consideration of the facts. As in all matters, everyone, including the community at large, deserves this matter to be carefully reviewed,” Neugebauer said in a statement.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Open Records Officer Angela Riegel denied a Right-to-Know request filed by The Progress requesting information about an investigation conducted by PDE. Information from the PDE response states, “A record response…was withheld as it constitutes a record of an agency relating to a noncriminal investigation, which is exempt from disclosure (under the law).”
The letter notes records of an agency related to a noncriminal investigation include complaints submitted to an agency, investigative materials, notes, correspondence and reports and records, that if disclosed, would do any of the following: Reveal the institution, progress or result of an agency investigation, except the imposition of a fine or civil penalty, the suspension, modification or revocation of a license, permit, registration, certification or a similar authorization issued by an agency or an executed settlement agreement, unless the agreement is determined to be confidential by a court.
Glendale District Superintendent Ed DiSabato did not immediately return a request for comment by press time.