FLINTON — A member of a local parent group made allegations of an investigation against the Glendale School District at Tuesday’s board meeting.
During public comment, resident Kasey Brink inquired about an alleged recent formal examination at the school being conducted by the state police and Children and Youth Services.
Brink did not elaborate about who was the focus of the inquiry or why it happened during her comments. Brink said she supports the district’s instructors and believes both employees and parents should cooperate to improve the school environment for students.
“I think parents and teachers need to come together and bridge the divide. I want it to be a peaceful school for children,” Brink said.
Board member George Korlinchak told Brink, “I think the issue is not with the teachers, but the lack of communication and transparency. We don’t need to be pulled apart. I think we can work together.”
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said he agreed any discord can not continue.
“There is no reason for us to be divided. We are all here for the (students).” He reminded Brink that serving on the school board is a volunteer position and those serving do so because they want to.
“We volunteer because, and I don’t want to sound trite because I believe this, kids are our future and we want them to have a good education,” Mulhollen said.
Two months ago, Alice Reed, a parent of a special needs student, requested cameras be placed in the life skills classroom.
Reed expressed concerns to directors over the number of students she said have difficulties expressing themselves or communicating with others that she said could be eliminated by the installing cameras and allowing parents to view the footage. Reed said she believed camera recordings would confirm or clarify any issues or problems and noted cameras have been installed on district buses and school hallways.
District Solicitor Aimee Willet told Reed she would look into the legal ramifications of installing cameras in the Life Skills classroom and determine what is allowed under the law, and report her findings at a future meeting. Last month, Willet said a poll conducted of administration, teachers and other parents determined cameras are not required in the classrooms. She also reported Central Intermediate Unit No. 10, West Decatur, has contracted with the district to provide consulting services for the special education department from February through June 30.
When asked by The Progress about the alleged investigation, Superintendent Edward DiSabato said he was unable to provide any comments on a personnel matter at this time.