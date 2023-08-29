FLINTON — After Glendale School Board denied the purchase of several books recommended for senior student’s reading, teacher Christyn Lloyd defended her choices.
In May, the board refused to purchase books Lloyd endorsed for her young adult students after tabling action at its March meeting to give directors time to review the book choices.
Information supplied at the March meeting stated the purchase, totaling approximately $900, would be made using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Relief II funds.
Superintendent Sean Gildea said the books — The Lovely Bones, Scythe, Turtles All the Way Down, Percy Jackson’s Greek Heroes and All the Light We Cannot See — were requested for 12th grade students. Lloyd had included information with her request to inform directors exactly how the books were to be used in her class.
Lloyd called the board’s denial a “book ban,” adding she was disappointed with the decision and hoped directors would reconsider reinstating the award-winning selections.
“I believe families have the right to make their own decisions for their own children but not for other people’s children,” she said, adding she has taught school in six other school districts and believes she has experience to determine what materials are appropriate for her students.
Lloyd reported the district has a form that parents can complete allowing their students to opt out of books with content they believe is objectionable, and participate in an alternate assignment.
Lloyd said senior students are about to enter the world and feels the book’s content — which board members expressed concerns about — are ones students of that age already have knowledge.
“Teachers have the ability to determine how a book is studied,” she said adding they are able to review parts of the book in class and discuss their thoughts and feelings. “I wouldn’t put forth these choices of books if I believed it would destroy anyone’s morals,” Lloyd added.
She said the board’s action created a divide between her students in her class, noting some families are able to purchase the books in question so that their children can read them, but other families are less affluent and can’t afford to purchase the books.
Lloyd said she would be happy to discuss the class’ curriculum with any board members who have concerns.
“I hope I’ve provided evidence that these books are used to create a discussion and to teach students to think for themselves,” she noted.
Director George Korlinchak, who was first to object to the book’s content at the March meeting, was absent when Lloyd provided her comments. No other board members offered any further comment.
“I believe families have the right to make their own decisions for their own children — but not for other people’s children.” — Christyn Lloyd,
Glendale High School teacher