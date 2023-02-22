FLINTON — Glendale School Board accepted the resignation of its junior-senior high school principal on Tuesday night.
Principal Brian Stacey tendered his withdrawal from the position for the purpose of retirement, effective Aug. 15.
The board granted permission to advertise the position with an anticipated start date of July 1.
Stacey was hired in July 2017 after serving for 24 years as a music instructor and the marching band’s director.
He said when he was hired, he hoped to improve opportunities for Glendale’s high school students.
“I would like to see the district offer more opportunities for our students to better prepare them for college or the workforce,” Stacey said. “I want our kids and school district to be able to be more competitive.”
In other personnel matters, directors filled 2022-23 and 2023-24 coaching vacancies by naming Hanna Noel, assistant junior high softball coach; Scott Misiura, head varsity baseball coach; Steve Skebeck as assistant varsity football coach; and Brenda Wilson, assistant junior high volleyball coach.
The board accepted resignations from coaches Gregg Mazenko, head junior high girl’s basketball coach and Brian Simmers, assistant junior high softball coach. Those two positions along with positions formerly held by Misiura, assistant varsity baseball coach, and Skebeck, head junior high football coach, will be advertised.
A transfer request from Michelle Visnofsky from part-time food service assistant to part-time food service worker was approved by the board. The part-time food service assistant vacancy will be advertised.
Permanent employment was granted to support staff employee Nicole Picard, retroactive to Feb. 14. Picard successfully completed her probationary period.