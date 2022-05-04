FLINTON — Glendale Education Foundation sponsored a Glendale version of PA One Book for Glendale Elementary students in kindergarten and first grade Tuesday.
PA One Book is a state literacy initiative that promotes reading for children.
Two GEF members, Patty Kimberly and Diane Andrews, chose the children’s book, “Frog on a Log” to distribute to students in both grades.
Andrews visited each classroom Tuesday to read to the students several books about amphibians. Students also attended an assembly that afternoon at Prince Gallitzin State Park where an environmental educator spoke with them about amphibian characteristics and conducted a question and answer session.
Each of the students received a decorated cookie cut in the shape of a frog baked and decorated by GEF member Kelsey Troxell.
Students and instructors were grateful to the foundation for sponsoring the event.