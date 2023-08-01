FLINTON — Glendale School Directors prepared for the 2023-24 school year by hiring staff at its recent meeting.
Jordan Davis was approved by the board to be employed as a high school English instructor at a salary of $43,912; and Tricia Westover as a part-time food service assistant.
Directors approved adding Dana Keith, Trressa Keith and Judith Luongo to the school district’s paraprofessional substitute list and Cheyenne Beam and Brittany Holes to the district’s food service substitute list.
Brian Kuhn was approved as the 2023-24 head junior high girls basketball coach and James Haney as the assistant junior high girl’s basketball coach. Jeremiah Price was hired as the 2023-24 assistant junior high volleyball coach.
Directors approved creating a new full-time, nine-month high school secretarial position and advertising for candidates to fill it.
The board also approved a request from the Glendale Vikings Football Boosters to host a Meet the Vikings and Community Day at the football field on Aug. 20. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the high school gymnasium.
Also approved was an agreement with Titusville Area School District’s Rockets Online Campus to provide cyber education services for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $3,528 per student per school year. The amount will be pro-rated if the student attends less than the full year.
Superintendent Sean Gildea said students who are enrolled in the Viking Virtual Academy will now be enrolled in the Rocket’s Online Campus –a non-profit program.
Gildea said he contacted a number of school districts who are currently utilizing the program and received favorable reports. “This is a huge savings when compared to other cyber programs,” he explained noting there are individualized learning and tutoring programs offered to students.
He said the program is not meant to provide single classes but serve as an alternative to outside cyber and charter school programs and keep students within programs offered by Glendale School District.