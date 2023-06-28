FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a hiring and a resignation during its recent meeting.
Directors approved employing Jeremiah Price to fill a special education instructor vacancy, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. His annual salary is $49,912.
The resignation of Cynthia Babiak as a food service assistant was accepted. The position will be advertised.
The board approved the transition of Dana Spangle from part-time food service assistant to part-time food service worker, effective July 1.
Directors approved the 2023-24 department heads. They are Lawrence Putorek, fine arts; Alyse Gittings, technology education and home economics; Jennifer Jasper, mathematics; William Damiano, social studies; Amy Snyder, health and physical education; John Matchock, business education; Ethan Manual, science; Lyncola Gallaher, grades kindergarten-grade 2; Amy Abram, grades 3-4; Jeanette Williams, grades 5-6; Allyson Gates, elementary specialized personnel; and Robert Reams, secondary specialized personnel. The board will advertise the secondary language arts department head position.
The board discussed but took no action on employing a part-time registered nurse or licensed practical nurse to provide nursing services during the 2023-24 school year.
Superintendent Sean Gildea reported the school district’s nurse had requested the hiring. “The person hired would be under the supervision of the nurse and conduct testing, examinations, support the dentist, screenings and provide support for student field trips,” he told the board.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen suggested directors wait until additional information is obtained concerning nursing requirements in the school code.
“We will need to look at the duties closely and determine the skill level we want and what is needed,” he said.
Gildea said he would also discuss the position with the union to get an idea of the salary.
Directors tabled a motion to purchase a wireless microphone system, materials and installation from Phil Reigh Sound at a cost of $7,753.
Director George Korlinchak said he believed since the drama department requested the purchase, they should contribute to the cost of the purchase, adding he would like to see it contribute half the expense.
Director Kay Stiver said the drama department is not the only group using the microphone, noting any group that uses the auditorium for activities would likely use it.
Directors decided to table the motion until it can get information about groups and clubs who are utilizing the system.
“I think everyone who has a little skin in the game should be asked to contribute — that’s not a bad thing,” Mulhollen said.
The board renewed the contract for solicitor services with Fanelli Willett Law Offices, Duncansville. The firm charges $145 per hour for general services and $165 per hour for general legal work.
Three students were recognized for their sports and extracurricular accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year. Grace Kozak was honored for earning first chair in the Alto I section at the State Music Educators Association’s all-state choir festival; Minyah Easterling for placing fifth in shot put at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s track and field championship; and Zeke Dubler for earning seventh place in the PIAA wrestling championships.