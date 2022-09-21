FLINTON — Books were a source of contention at a recent Glendale School District Board of Directors meeting.
Directors approved purchasing books at a cost of $1,577 using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds. Educators will use the books in a study. George Korlinchak and Theo Sinclair opposed. Jeffrey Gallaher was absent.
Sinclair believed the money could be better spent. Teachers already spent time in college and should now concentrate on their job within the classroom, according to Sinclair.
Gildea said the book is titled, “Shifting the Balance: 6 Ways to Bring the Science of Reading into the Balanced Literacy Classroom.” It spreads awareness of effective reading strategies. Teachers will likely read two chapters a month, finishing the book by December, he noted.
“I don’t think it’s a terrible idea,” said Director Kay Stiver. “I think there’s multiple ways to learn.”
Directors unanimously approved the purchase of one year assessment reading and math subscriptions for grades four and five from Renaissance at a price of $4,975 using ESSER III funding. Through this program, students can select a book from a list of thousands of titles.
Prior to voting, Korlinchak asked, “Is there any way of policing what books those kids are using?”
Getting the list and sifting through each title would be a hefty task. As the program is completely by choice of the child, directors noted parents can prevent a child from reading a specific book if they feel the content to be inappropriate.
Directors also approved a variety of other actions under the discipline and curriculum committee, including field trip requests by:
- Jeremiah Dobo to take 60 students to the People’s Natural Gas Field on Aug. 18, costing $267 (retroactive).
- Larry Putorek to take 15 students to Moshannon Valley High School on Oct. 7 and 8 for County Chorus, with a cost of $637.
- Nancy Gobert/Georgia Rice to take 18 students to Horseshoe Curve on Oct. 20, costing $348.
- Gregg Mazenko/Christyn Lloyd to take 50 students to Pickerel Pond at Glendale Lake on Sept. 23, costing $445.
- Gregg Mazenko to take 80 students to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum on Nov. 10, with a price of $600.
- Larry Putorek/Jeremiah Dobo to take 90 students to Walt Disney World on June 4 through 8, carrying no costs to the district.
Directors also green lighted a consulting services agreement with the Central Intermediate Unit 10 for social work services for five days per week at a cost of $92,077, with funding coming through Title IV, ESSER III and PCCD. The previous agreement called for three days a week services and cost $44,280.
Using ESSER III funding, directors approved a Science In Motion subscription agreement with Juniata College for education services at a cost of $2,000, the purchase of a math program for addressing student learning skills, costing $23,947, and the purchase of phonological awareness curriculum from Heggerty priced at $4,372.
Using ESSER II funding, the school will purchase high school special education reading materials at a cost of $1,095 and previously purchased sight word curriculum kits from Mind Resources, totaling $2,076.