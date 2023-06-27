FLINTON — Property taxes are going up significantly in the Glendale School District.
The school board at its recent meeting unanimously adopted the 2023-24 budget of $16,246,561 that includes a 6.31 mill increase for Clearfield County property owners, and 4.94 additional mills for Cambria County property owners.
Even with that increase, balancing the income and expenses would require a withdrawal of $283,161 from the $907,483 that is unassigned in the district’s reserve.
When presenting the spending plan, Business Manager Jeff Westover said he recommended at a minimum a 4-mill increase, saying it was needed to support the teacher’s contract the board recently accepted, and noted negotiations would be getting underway for new contracts with both the support staff union and transportation providers.
“I’d like to see you go to the maximum amount, but that is the board’s decision,” he said.
During the work session that preceded the business meeting, there was a discussion by directors with President Dr. Andy Mulhollen conducting a straw poll. Each director stated how much of an increase they’d support.
A number of directors said they preferred four mills or less.
“I don’t think this is the time to raise taxes,” Director Theo Sinclair said.
“I’d rather not raise taxes at all. Everyone is hurting right now, but if we have to, I could go half way at three mills,” Director George Korlinchak stated.
Mulhollen said, “I’m having trouble with a tax increase of less than four mills. That (amount) is not keeping up with the increase that was built into the teacher’s contract. We are either going to have to pay now or pay later. It’s extremely hard to catch up.”
Superintendent Sean Gildea said the increase would add $132.51 annually to Clearfield County taxpayers and $103.74 to Cambria County property owners whose properties are assessed at $100,000.
Westover noted the millage rates in each county do not change by the same amount because the assessed values are not an equal split because of annual changes in both assessed and market values and the rebalancing of tax rates for each county which is calculated using a formula developed by the state Department of Education.
When the budget was voted on at the board’s business meeting, the vote to adopt the spending plan with the tax increase was unanimous.