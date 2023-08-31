FLINTON — A discussion of creation of a student and family relations specialist at the recent Glendale School Board meeting was not without controversy.
Superintendent Sean Gildea proposed the idea of the new employee. He said the post would be utilized by the special education department and could provide additional support to students who are struggling.
He reported the district has been unable to find a kindergarten through grade 12 emotional support instructor, the student and family relations specialist could address some of the students’ needs.
“We have advertised for a year and had no applicants,” Gildea said.
The district’s special education Supervisor Haley Strong reported a number of students have recently enrolled who will need the services the specialist could provide.
“We have several students who are returning from outside placement and one transitioning into the school setting. Our goal at Glendale is to education students in the least restrictive environment,” she explained.
Secondary Assistant Principal Gregg Mazenko said the work associated with the new position would include preventative measures that could help students succeed. “Instead of pulling a kid out of the water all the time, the specialist would move up the stream to see why they keep falling in,” he explained
Several board members indicated they would support the new position.
“I’m in favor of it. We want to support our students and staff. This is someone who would interact with students and would possibly recognize an incident before it happens or could stop it sooner,” said Director Kay Stiver.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said, “I will support this if the administration believes it will help and its something that would give the district a bang for its buck if we are careful about who we hire and it’s someone with experience.”
Director Theo Sinclair said she did not support hiring a new employee, noting currently employed instructors have had training that could be utilized at no additional cost to the school district and there are already employees performing similar duties.
“I am totally against this. We need to put the brakes on some of these new jobs. I don’t think we need this position at all,” Sinclair said.
Mulhollen suggested hiring a student and family relations specialist be included in the agenda items for the September business meeting. “I do think the board should discuss it again before directors vote on it,” he said.