The Glendale Alumni Community Choir is an all-volunteer singing group made of students and alumni of Glendale School District and residents of the school district community. The members range in age from seventh grade to senior citizens.

FLINTON — A concert next week by the Glendale Community Alumni Choir is a gift to the Glendale School District community.

The concert will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Glendale Jr./Sr. High School’s auditorium. The school is located at 1466 Beaver Valley Rd., Flinton.

