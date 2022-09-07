FLINTON — A concert next week by the Glendale Community Alumni Choir is a gift to the Glendale School District community.
The concert will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Glendale Jr./Sr. High School’s auditorium. The school is located at 1466 Beaver Valley Rd., Flinton.
There is no charge to attend the concert, but donations will be accepted. Funds collected will be used to purchase the choir’s next season’s music.
Director Larry Putorek said he and his wife Jen Putorek coordinated the choir and the concert.
“We wanted to do this because we wanted to do something to give back to our community and to enrich the lives of those around us,” he said. “Jen and I have been teaching at Glendale for 16 years for me and 21 years for Jen. We have chosen to live in this community for the last five years. We wanted to do something not just for the school, but the community at large. We love the Glendale area and wanted to offer an opportunity for local residents to use their talents.”
The choir, which has been practicing since June, is made up of 32 students and alumni from the Glendale School District and residents of the district who volunteer their time. They were invited to participate in the choir through announcements at local churches, Facebook invitations and word of mouth.
“Everyone involved is a volunteer,” Putorek said. “The choir ranges in age from seventh grade students to singers in their 70s. This choir is a way to bridge the age gap.
“All of these people work for one purpose — to make music. There’s not many activities people can do that span such a broad age, and I see this as a way to help unify the young and older,” he said. “The choir has done a lot of great bonding this summer, and I’d like to continue doing it for as long as people show up to sing.”
The concert will include a wide variety of music.
“Songs vary in style and include a cappella selections such as ‘Salvation is Created’ by Pavel Tschesnokoff, the national anthem, and a Swahili piece called ‘Sisi Kushangilia’, which translates to ‘We Will be Glad’. There are also a few gospel style pieces, including one arranged by Penn State professor, Dr. Anthony Leach, called ‘Walk Together, Children’. The choir will also be stretching back to the 1960’s with the song ‘Moon River’ by Henry Mancini from the movie ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’,” he said. “I tried to choose music that would appeal to everyone in the audience.”
The choir is planning to make the concert an annual event. It had its first season in the summer of 2019 and planned on moving forward from there. However, COVID forced the 2020 and 2021 seasons to be canceled.
“We utilize the summer season because people get so busy during the school year,” he said. “This time of year worked for the people who leave the area for the winter or have students involved in other activities during the school year that would make a fall and spring season tough. The summer has worked well for the people volunteering to sing.”
Putorek said everyone is welcome to join the choir. There is no cost to participate. The choir is also currently exploring the possibility of Christmas caroling later this year.