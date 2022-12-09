FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved increasing wages for substitute teachers who work continuous days for one to three months.
At its recent business meeting, directors, with a unanimous vote, authorized paying substitutes who work 30 to 59 days $150 per day; and 60-89 days, $175 per day.
At the board’s November business meeting, Superintendent Sean Gildea asked directors to consider a higher wage for stand-in instructors, adding he would like to see those dedicating their time to longer teaching stints rewarded.
He told The Progress following the November meeting, “Finding permanent teachers and subs is very hard to do both in Pennsylvania and across the nation. The teachers at Glendale have stepped up to the plate in supporting and covering classes when needed. They are to be commended.
“We do have a number of subs that come in on a regular basis and we appreciate the work they do. This measure will support teachers who are in the same classroom for a long period of time but under 90 days. We are looking to increase their pay for that continuation of teaching in the same classroom. This will show substitutes that are in the same classroom that we also appreciate their work by increasing their pay.”
The board approved hiring Courtney Bollinger as a part-time food service worker.
Athletic volunteers were approved by directors. Solomon Dubler was authorized for varsity wrestling and Jayne Kitko for varsity boy’s basketball.
The board approved an organizational structure chart, beginning with the school board through the maintenance staff, pending approval by district Solicitor Aimee Willett.
Gildea told the board he believed it was important to have the plan in writing. “This will get everything more concrete across the board,” he said.