FLINTON — Glendale School Board prepared for the new school year by hiring teachers for vacant positions.
Superintendent Sean Gildea said, ”We have had a great two days of inservice. The staff is very positive about the new school year. We are making positive strides.”
Directors approved Emily Semelsberger as an elementary instructor for the 2023-24 school year. She will receive a step I salary of $43,212, effective Aug. 21.
William Morrison was approved to serve as a long-term substitute for the business education department for the 2023-24 school year or until the position is filled. He will receive a step 19 salary of $69,020.
Maria Anslinger was authorized to serve as a long-term elementary instructor substitute for the 2023-24 school year. She will be paid a step 1 salary of $43,012.
A resignation was accepted by the board from elementary teacher Lauren Madonna. Her release date will be no later than Oct. 17.
The board approved Gildea’s attendance at the State Association of School Administrators Association New Superintendent Academy Sept. 27-28. The district’s cost is $743.
Also approved was the district’s special education Supervisor Haley Strong’s attendance at the Council of Administrators Special Education conference Nov. 8-10. The district’s cost is $618.
The board authorized Lisa Matier’s transfer request to fill a nine-month high school secretary vacancy.
A contract for school security services was approved by the board with MaxK9 and Security LLC for one-year. The contract is effective Aug. 24 and concludes June 30, 2024.
Directors also named Jill Klezak as department chairwoman for grades five and six; Rebekah Rhodes, elementary yearbook advisor; Amy Snyder as high school school-wide positive behavior advisor; and Sheri Brooks and Allyson Gates, as elementary school-wide positive behavior co-advisors.
Gildea also recognized six board directors for their service to the board. “I thank you for your dedication and desire to serve,” he said.
Kay Stiver and Gary Walstrom have each served on the board for eight years; Rick Cree, Ken Mencer and Theo Sinclair, 12 years; and Dr. Andy Mulhollen, 16 years.
Each was named to the state School Board’s Association honor roll.