FLINTON — A heated exchange between two Glendale school board members became a tense back and forth interchange for a short period of time at the board’s recent meeting.
Director George Korlinchak questioned a bill on the list being approved by the board. He inquired about the purpose of SEL — social, emotional learning — training conducted recently at the school by representatives of Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 of West Decatur.
“I thought (the board) was going to review and approve any trainings,” Korlichank stated.
Korlinchak then asked whether the training had anything to do with Critical Race Theory. According to Education Week, CRT is an academic concept that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen asked Korlinchak why he would immediately come to that conclusion, inquiring whether he had spoken to any of the administration or teachers about what was taught, or if he had seen a synopsis of what was taught during the training.
“I don’t know why you would think that when you haven’t seen anything to do with what was taught (at the training),” Mulhollen said.
Korlinchak told Mulhollen he had not discussed the training with anyone nor had he seen any summary of the instruction given during the training.
High school Principal Brian Stacey told the board the training was attended by instructors at a recent inservice day. He said the SEL training will be utilized by instructors to help students thrive in the classroom, both personally and academically.