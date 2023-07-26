FLINTON — With a unanimous vote at a special meeting, Glendale School Board filled its vacant elementary principal position.
The post will be filled by a person familiar to Glendale families as former sixth grade instructor Jeannette Williams was approved by directors. Williams will be paid an annual salary of $80,000 as a member of the district’s Act 93 management team. Her start date is effective July 26.
Williams said afterward that she is a graduate of Glendale Jr./Sr. High School. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from St. Francis University and a minor in mathematics. She has a special education certificate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Masters in education from Marygrove College and received her principal’s certification from California University of Pennsylvania.
She has been employed at Glendale for 26 years — seven of those as a special education instructor and 19 as a sixth grade teacher.
In recent years she has worked for a company, Pearson, scoring Math Open Ended Questions and this spring scoring Middle School Grade 4-8 student teacher portfolios.
She said she is very excited to begin her career as Glendale’s elementary principal.
“I have always had a sincere desire to give back to the community where I was raised and live. I grew up in a household where my father was a teacher at a local vocational technical school and education was valued by both of my parents. I want students to feel a love for learning and know that they can be anything that they want to be, and most importantly, feel safe while here at school. I want teachers to know that they are supported every step of the way and their ideas and persistence is what makes our tiny little school on the hill a huge success.”
Williams said her aim is to continue to generate an atmosphere that is conducive to learning and welcoming to students.
“My goal is to continue to create an atmosphere where students want to come to school to learn high standards and feel safe while they are here. Our theme for the coming year is “Embrace Learning!” I want our students at Glendale Elementary to embrace learning every day and never stop learning.”
Williams is a resident of the Glendale School District where she lives with her husband and two children. One of her children is a sophomore at Mt. Aloysius College and the other is a high school student.
During her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening, canning and attending sporting events to cheer on the Glendale Vikings sports teams.