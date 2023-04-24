FLINTON — Glendale School Board accepted staff and coaching resignations and hired replacements.
Assistant high school Principal Rick Kozak is being promoted to serve as the district’s high school principal beginning July 1. He will replace Brian Stacey, whose resignation for the purpose of retirement was accepted by the board last month.
Directors unanimously approved his employment at a recent meeting. He will be paid an annual salary of $82,500 and a per diem rate based on the salary for any days worked through July 1.
The board approved employing Haley Strong as the district’s special education supervisor –a member of the district’s Act 93 management plan, for the 2023-24 school year. She will be paid an annual salary of $80,000 and a per diem rate, based on next year’s salary for any days worked up to July 1.
The vote to hire Strong was split with Dr. Andy Mulhollen and Kay Stiver voting no.
Kevin Hamilton was employed as the district’s maintenance supervisor and a member of the district’s Act 93 management plan for 2023-24 school year. He will be paid an annual salary of $65,000 and a per diem rate based on the salary for any days worked until July 1.
Payton Ratchford was hired as a food service assistant by directors. Veronica Hopnick’s resignation as a member of the district’s food service staff for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31 and Courtney Bollinger’s resignation as a food service assistant, effective April 14, were accepted by directors.
Directors accepted resignations from Stephen Sinclair as head varsity and assistant junior high basketball coach and Ryan Sinclair as head junior high boys basketball coach.
Sinclair was hired by the board as the 2023-24 assistant junior high boys basketball coach. Greg Mazenko will be employed as the 2023-24 head varsity boys basketball coach and head junior high boys basketball coach.